The Big Question: What's on your fall bucket list?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Furukawa
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
Pumpkins surround a historical marker in Milford during the Milford Pumpkin Festival.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Pumpkins surround a historical marker in Milford during the Milford Pumpkin Festival.

The leaves are turning, the air is crisp, and fall is underway in New Hampshire. Whether you mark the season with a pumpkin spice latte or a leaf peeping trip, many of us have special things we like to do to celebrate fall in the Granite State.

So, for October’s Big Question, we asked you: What’s on your fall bucket list?

Here’s what some of you said.

Thea Dow: We’ve already been apple picking, and we’ll probably go again. I always love picking pumpkins…We just do all the fall things we can get.

Lisa Boulanger, Goffstown: My fall bucket list is, I wanna get another chance at Mt. Monadnock. I did it in February in the winter time. That was scary. So I’m gonna do that for fall and the view up there is fantastic, so I gotta pick the right day. But I have other ones too. I like going into the woods all the time. I’m an avid hiker. I love doing it in the fall because it’s crispy, the air is clean, and you don’t have to worry about bugs, because the bugs have been an issue all summer long. It’s fantastic.

Haley, Concord: My fall bucket list is to make homemade apple fritters with fresh-picked apples. That’s something I like to do every fall.

Davis Brush, Deerfield: The fall harvest for all of the apples and pumpkins. That and taking these kids out to see the different farms and all the leaves changing as well. It’s the bread and butter.

Ali Stewart, Concord: This fall I want to make sure that I make sure I enjoy the leaves and the scenery up here in New Hampshire, along with hopefully some apple picking. And most importantly, participating in our representative democracy by voting even and especially in off-year elections to make sure that our voices are heard in every level of government. Especially on the local level. It makes a big impact on our communities.

Thank you to everyone who submitted an answer. Keep an eye out for our next big question for the month of November.
NH News The Big Question
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR. She joined the station in 2022 after graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism.
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
