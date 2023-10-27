NH News Recap: NH officials offer support as search continues for suspected mass shooter in Maine

At least 18 people were killed and 13 injured during a mass shooting Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine. Officials here in New Hampshire are offering support as authorities continue to search for the suspected shooter.

Immigration advocates are calling on the federal government to deny Gov. Chris Sununu’s pending request to give local and state police the power to enforce federal immigration laws.

And lawmakers met in Concord this week for Veto Day. They voted to uphold Sununu's veto on a bill meant to help a biomass plant in Berlin continue operation. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

'No matter where it is, it's just horrible': NH responds to mass shooting in Maine

Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn urged residents to “stay vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to local police or 911.

After Lewiston shootings, New Hampshire lawmakers are divided on the need for gun policy changes

State leaders in New Hampshire reacted to Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine with shock and horror. But while Democrats reiterated calls for stricter gun policies in the wake of the violence, Republicans largely said the status quo was sufficient.

As NH expands surveillance along the Canadian border, immigration and civil liberties activists push back

Critics of the state’s new plan point to a lack of details about the number of crossings into New Hampshire.

New energy efficiency plan gets first hearing in front of state regulators

The plan doesn’t change much about current offerings through NH Saves. But it does include a new program specifically for municipalities, and opens up a pilot program for demand response to all customers.

