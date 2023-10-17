Hunters can donate fall harvest to NH Food Bank

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The New Hampshire Food Bank is currently collecting donations of processed deer and moose that will go to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and group homes around the state.

The food bank’s “Hunt for the Hungry” program encourages hunters to share their fall harvest to help individuals and families in need. In 2022, the program took in more than 2,000 pounds of donated meat.

“We are counting on continued support from hunters who have been very generous in the past,” said Dennis Gichana, director of operations for the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Gichana said the food bank’s protein donations are down 10 percent from last year, meaning donations through the “Hunt for the Hungry” program “will fill an even bigger need this year.” Venison is especially popular among clients.

“Last year, the deer meat we received went out as fast as it came in,” Gichana said.

Scott Mason, executive director of the state’s Fish and Game Department, said the program is a great way for hunters to share their harvest and help families get through the winter. Wild game, he said, is a local resource that’s high in protein, low in fat, and all natural.

Those interested in donating game can call the New Hampshire Food Bank at (603) 669-9725. The food bank is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey, or grouse.