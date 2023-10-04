© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Milford Pumpkin Fest, Halloween Pops and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
Pumpkins decorate the outside of Ceres Street Bakery in Portsmouth.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Pumpkin and other fall-themed events are happening around New Hampshire this weekend.

Get into the spooky spirit with a haunted trail, graveyard tours and a Halloween concert.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A raptor flies above the camera on a clear day.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
World Migratory Bird Day is on Saturday.

  • World Premiere: Monadnock: The Mountain that Stands Alone on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Warner Fall Foliage Festival from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 in downtown Warner. More info.
  • Milford Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 in downtown Milford. More info.
  • Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
  • Symphony NH Halloween Pops on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
    See also: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
  • 11th Annual Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
    See also: Trail Walk/Chili Lunch at Cathedral of the Pines
  • Samirah Evans & Her Handsome Devils on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

  • Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

    More at The Music Hall: Lilli Lewis

  • White Mountain Oktoberfest from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 9 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. More info.
  • Graveyard Tours from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 30 at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.

BONUS:

  • Birding For All: World Migratory Bird Day Big Sit At Pack Monadnock on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory in Peterborough. More info.
  • Fairy & Hobbit House Festival from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.