10 things to do in NH this weekend: Milford Pumpkin Fest, Halloween Pops and more
Get into the spooky spirit with a haunted trail, graveyard tours and a Halloween concert.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- World Premiere: Monadnock: The Mountain that Stands Alone on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Warner Fall Foliage Festival from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 in downtown Warner. More info.
- Milford Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 in downtown Milford. More info.
- Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
- Symphony NH Halloween Pops on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
See also: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
- 11th Annual Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
See also: Trail Walk/Chili Lunch at Cathedral of the Pines
- Samirah Evans & Her Handsome Devils on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
More at The Music Hall: Lilli Lewis
- White Mountain Oktoberfest from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 9 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. More info.
- Graveyard Tours from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 30 at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
BONUS:
- Birding For All: World Migratory Bird Day Big Sit At Pack Monadnock on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory in Peterborough. More info.
- Fairy & Hobbit House Festival from Saturday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.