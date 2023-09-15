NH News Recap: Trump is eligible for the ballot; Board of Ed. to allow conservative media group to provide online classes
The attorney general and secretary of state say former President Donald Trump is eligible to run as a candidate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary- despite his involvement in the events leading to the January 6th insurrection. Also, the state board of education considers whether to allow a conservative media group to provide online classes to New Hampshire high schoolers.
We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin