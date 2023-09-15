© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Trump is eligible for the ballot; Board of Ed. to allow conservative media group to provide online classes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
josh rogers / nhpr

The attorney general and secretary of state say former President Donald Trump is eligible to run as a candidate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary- despite his involvement in the events leading to the January 6th insurrection. Also, the state board of education considers whether to allow a conservative media group to provide online classes to New Hampshire high schoolers.

We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
