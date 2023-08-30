10 things to do in NH this weekend: Exeter UFO Festival, Hopkinton State Fair and more
Commemorate the "Incident at Exeter" at the town's annual UFO Festival this weekend.
- Hopkinton State Fair from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4 at the Hopkinton Fair grounds in Contoocook. More info.
Also, the Lancaster Fair is Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. This North Country gem's been going strong for 152 years.
- Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests 5 Hikes Challenge from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in New Hampshire. More info.
- Growing Up Portsmouth: Reception & Meet the Artist on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Creepy Crawlies at Whitten Woods on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitten Woods in Ashland. More info.
- Storytime & Craft: Paper Planes on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
- Isles of the Shoals Excursion on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pepperell Cove in Kittery Point, Maine (hosted by the Seacoast Science Center in Rye). More info.
- Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 in downtown Exeter. More info.
- Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park Summer Concert Series: Layale Chaker and Sarafand on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. in Cornish. More info.
- Devon Gilfillian With Ali McGuirk on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.