© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism
NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Exeter UFO Festival, Hopkinton State Fair and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Exeter's UFO Festival drew a crowd in 2022, with many dressed in alien-themed costumes
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Exeter's UFO Festival drew a crowd in 2022, with many dressed in alien-themed costumes.

Commemorate the "Incident at Exeter" at the town's annual UFO Festival this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A Ferris wheel spins around at the 2021 Hopkinton Fair.
Zoey Knox/NHPR
A Ferris wheel spins around at the 2021 Hopkinton Fair.

  • Hopkinton State Fair from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4 at the Hopkinton Fair grounds in Contoocook. More info.
    Also, the Lancaster Fair is Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. This North Country gem's been going strong for 152 years.
  • Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests 5 Hikes Challenge from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in New Hampshire. More info.
  • Growing Up Portsmouth: Reception & Meet the Artist on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Creepy Crawlies at Whitten Woods on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitten Woods in Ashland. More info.
  • Storytime & Craft: Paper Planes on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • Family Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
  • Isles of the Shoals Excursion on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pepperell Cove in Kittery Point, Maine (hosted by the Seacoast Science Center in Rye). More info.
  • Exeter UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 in downtown Exeter. More info.
  • Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park Summer Concert Series: Layale Chaker and Sarafand on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. in Cornish. More info.
  • Devon Gilfillian With Ali McGuirk on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.