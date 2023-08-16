© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism
NH News
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

UNH student is part of landmark Montana climate lawsuit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
Georgianna Fischer pictured with dog on a cross country ski trip
Courtesy of Georgianna Fischer
Georgianna Fischer is a member of UNH's cross country ski team.

A University of New Hampshire student is one of the 16 plaintiffs who won a landmark court case against the state of Montana over its climate policies.

UNH senior Georgianna Fischer spent much of her childhood in Montana outside, paddle boarding, skiing, hiking and biking.

“Growing up in a largely outdoor environment and seeing the changes with climate change made me really want to work to protect these places that I love,” she said. “And protect the world for future generations.”

A friend got Fischer on board with the Held v. Montana lawsuit that included other students who felt Montana violated their rights to a clean and healthy environment by allowing fossil fuel development without considering the effect on the climate. Fisher hopes the decision will set a precedent for future climate litigation.

Fischer chose to attend UNH in part for its cross country ski team and environmental science program.

Georgianna Fischer poses in front of the Upsidedown Trail signage in the Gallatin National Forest in Montana with a dog and her dad, Douglas Fischer.
Courtesy of Georgianna Fischer
/
Courtesy
Georgianna Fischer poses in front of the Upsidedown Trail signage in the Gallatin National Forest in Montana with a dog and her dad, Douglas Fischer.

She wrote a letter to the editor of a local paper in 2019 talking about the dissatisfaction she felt at the decreased snowfall that affected training for competitive cross country skiing. She said that climate change should not be a political issue.

Fischer says her legal team was confident they’d get a positive ruling from the court.

“We weren't sure how broad that ruling would be,” she said. “But getting full support from the judge was really good.”

Fisher hopes the decision will set a precedent for future climate litigation and that it will help protect the environment in Montana and elsewhere.

Tags
NH News Climate Change
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.