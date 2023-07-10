Senior artists share their work in Portsmouth show

Senior artists from around the Seacoast displayed their works at the historic Carey Cottage on Sagamore Creek in Portsmouth this weekend.
The Seacoast Village Project put on the showcase. The group aims to foster community among older residents in the region as they age .
The entire first floor of the cottage featured work from stained glass artists, fabric weavers, a rocket ship builder, and more.
The humidity and light mists kept some of the more sensitive artwork indoors, but on the porch a bluegrass band, Spur of the Moment, played music. Works of art like stained glass caught the shimmer of water.
This is the second year the Seacoast Village Project has put on a gallery showing. Below is a slideshow of some of the artwork that was on display.
1 of 8
— Judy Evans - NYC.jpg
Judy Evans works with different textiles to create quilted artworks. She's inspired by both cities she's visited and nature. Evans says she originally tried making traditional quilts, but found the non-traditional route more to her liking.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
2 of 8
— Penelope Drucker - weaving.jpg
Penelope Drucker has been weaving for over 20 years. She created these tapestries in the 1980s. She started weaving after taking a course, and has gone on to work with artists in different countries.
"Once you learn the techniques, your mind explodes and you have all these different things you want to do and you don't have time to get them all done," Drucker said.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
3 of 8
— Mara Witzling - Stained glass and stone.jpg
Mara Witzling displays a stained glass piece she built around agate stones. She said her goal was to make it look like one continuous piece.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
4 of 8
— Spur of the Moment.jpg
The bluegrass band, Spur of the Moment, plays. Richard Danford (right) plays the banjo and guitar and is a member of the Seacoast Village Project.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
5 of 8
— Sandra Cohen-Holmes birch and tiles.jpg
Sandra Cohen-Holmes paints tiles and makes artwork out of birch. She's been creating art for about 25 years.
"Professionally, I was a therapist, so I spent my 43 years in my career looking at people," Cohen-Holmes said. "I loved the human face. So I mainly draw people or flowers, and vines and nature."
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
6 of 8
— Susan Golder - On the lake.jpg
Susan Golder retired from teaching after 30 years. She's written a children's book called "Once Around the Lake." Golder said she wrote the book to inspire kids to get out and explore the world around them. The book features a child and his dog, and together they go exploring.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
7 of 8
— Jenna Koines - quilts.jpg
Jenna Koines began quilting just over a year ago after her twin grandchildren were born. She sewed when her children were young, and a little bit when she was in high school. But with a dedicated space and her grandchildren in mind, she picked it back up. Koines has made blankets, pillows, purses, and table runners. She also paints.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
8 of 8
— David Random - wooden rocketship.jpg
David Random makes steampunk rocket ships out of parts he's found at antique shops. Some of the materials he's used to make his rocket ships include, flashlights, beater blades from mixers, antennas, coffee parts, clock gears, and more.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR