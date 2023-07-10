Senior artists share their work in Portsmouth show

Senior artists from around the Seacoast displayed their works at the historic Carey Cottage on Sagamore Creek in Portsmouth this weekend.

The Seacoast Village Project put on the showcase. The group aims to foster community among older residents in the region as they age .

The entire first floor of the cottage featured work from stained glass artists, fabric weavers, a rocket ship builder, and more.

The humidity and light mists kept some of the more sensitive artwork indoors, but on the porch a bluegrass band, Spur of the Moment, played music. Works of art like stained glass caught the shimmer of water.

This is the second year the Seacoast Village Project has put on a gallery showing. Below is a slideshow of some of the artwork that was on display.