NH News

Death of patient at NH secure psychiatric unit being investigated

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT
Secure psychiatric unit NH
Paige Sutherland / NHPR
/
Secure Psychiatric Unit in New Hampshire.

The death of a patient being held at the New Hampshire prison system's psychiatric facility is under investigation, officials said.

The state Department of Corrections announced the death at the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord in a statement late Saturday.

The department called the death "untimely," but did not publicly release the patient's name, age or gender.

No additional information will be released until the patient's family is notified and an autopsy is completed, the department said.

State police are investigating.

The Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the state prison was designed to treat inmates with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders, according to the department's website.

NH News
Associated Press
