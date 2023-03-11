© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Award-winning producer, writer Shonda Rhimes joins Dartmouth Board of Trustees

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published March 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST
Shonda Rhimes smiles for a portrait .jpg
Courtesy of Shondaland
/
Shonda Rhimes

Award-winning producer, screenwriter and author Shonda Rhimes has been elected to the Board of Trustees of Dartmouth College.

Rhimes, who's created several hit TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and more recently Bridgerton, graduated from Dartmouth in 1991 with a B.A. in English. She received an honorary doctorate from the college in 2014 where she delivered the commencement address.

She told students then to “ditch the dream and be a doer, not a dreamer.” In a statement, Rhimes said she hopes to empower students to bring their unique perspective to the world.

“Dartmouth helped shape my future in extraordinary ways,” said Rhimes. “Sharing my voice, perspective, and efforts by serving on the board is one way I can help pay it forward to the next generation of students.”

David McKenna ‘89 and Todd Sisitsky ‘93 join Rhimes on the college's board and will serve four-year terms.

