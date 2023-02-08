10 things to do in NH this Valentine's Day weekend
There's lots to love in NH this weekend, from the 6th Annual Chocolate Stroll in Nashua to An Evening of Bookstore Romance at Bookery Manchester.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Woof Woof Meow! Wild Canines and Felines of New Hampshire on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany and online. More info.
- Winter Wander At The Friedsam Town Forest on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Friedsam Town Forest in Chesterfield. More info.
See also: Mt Webster Winter Walk
- Storytime & Craft - How to Catch a Loveosaurus on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Bookery Manchester. More info.
More at the Bookery: An Evening of Bookstore Romance
- 6th Annual Chocolate Stroll on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Nashua. More info.
- “Run Through History” Half Kilometer on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- NHPBS Puppy Love Skating Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Puddle Duck Pond at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Bow Parks & Rec Winterfest on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bow Community Center. More info.
- Dinosaur Valentine’s Day Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.
- Monadnock Music: An Afternoon of Jazz Featuring The Convergence Quartet with Vocalist Wanda Houston on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Winter Exhibitions at the University of New Hampshire Museum of Art through April, 2023 on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.