10 things to do in NH this weekend: Winter festivals in Concord and Hooksett
Celebrate the snow season: Concord, Hooksett and Jackson host winter events this weekend. Plus, ski country welcomes fresh batch of snow.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- January Songwriter Session on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Opening The Door Wide On Outdoor Experiences Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtual, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
Also with the Harris Center: Family Cross-Country Ski at Beech Hill
- Maker Night: "Ink Reimagined" on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Gibson's Virtual! Joyce Chopra, Lady Director, with Annie Berke on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., virtual, hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Concord NH Winter Festival on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 in downtown Concord. More info.
- Dancing with the Newport Stars! on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at The Newport Opera House. More info.
- NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition on Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 at Great Glen Trains / Mt. Washington Auto Road. More info.
- Noon Panir in the Dark from Friday, Jan. 27 through Monday, Jan. 30 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Free Family Program: Kids Do Family History! on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
Hooksett Winter Carnival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hooksett Town Hall. More info.
BONUS:
- Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- The All New Piano Men on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Palace Theatre (series runs till Feb. 5). More info.
- South Asian Showcase on Sunday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts, in Concord. More info.
- Chris Smither on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.