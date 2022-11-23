N.H. ski areas psyched for snow

A handful of ski areas are kicking off their seasons this week in New Hampshire.

Bretton Woods opened last weekend. Loon and Mount Sunapee opened Wednesday. Wildcat plans to open on Thanksgiving, and Cranmore launches their season on Friday.

Half a dozen mountains, including Cannon and Pats Peak, are opening Dec. 3.

Some resorts have taken advantage of cold overnight temperatures for snowmaking. Others will be opening in early December after completing some notable upgrades.

Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, said the millions of dollars in capital improvements point out how healthy the ski industry.

“We’ve got new lifts going in, we’ve got new base lodges being built, we’ve got a lot of renovations going on, money being poured into snow-making systems, and this is all because there is a lot of demand for skiing," she said.

"People want to get out there and ski, and ski areas are in pretty healthy positions to make a lot of these improvements and expand even.”

Ski New Hampshire represents 32 alpine and cross-country skiing resorts. Read more about ski areas improvements

Keeler said the past two seasons have seen a spike in skier and snowboarder visits, with people during the pandemic seeking outdoor fun and activities, including snow tubing.

Some resorts have enjoyed record pass sales. And all of them, from alpine to cross-country skiing, hope to enjoy more than a few snow storms.

The 2022-2023 winter season in the Northeast should start with a colder December and January, according to the weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac; although a changing climate means increasingly warmer winters and more rain across New England.