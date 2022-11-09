10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Mini Film Fest, Dartmouth Arts and more
The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth is hosting its 60th Anniversary Celebration this weekend.
- Grease through Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Punto In Aria: A Repairing Mend through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- The Black Matter Is Life Poetry Series: “We Go On Loving” on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., at The Players Ring in Portsmouth. More info.
- For The Earth: A Mini Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Conifer Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Workshop: Read, Discover and Draw on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
- Hop 60th Anniversary Celebration: Dartmouth Arts District Open House on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Piano Concert: I Lift My Lamp on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- A Little Night of Sondheim on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Blind Boys of Alabama on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.