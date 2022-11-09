© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be prepared for Election Day with our Elections 2022 Voter Guide
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Mini Film Fest, Dartmouth Arts and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
A crowd of people mill around an open atrium at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Dartmouth Arts District is hosting an Open House on Sunday.

The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth is hosting its 60th Anniversary Celebration this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The "For The Earth: A Mini Film Festival" poster features the name of the festival and a list of sponsors next to the Harris Center for Conservation Education logo (a lynx) printed multiple times in mirrored format.
novaarts.org
"For The Earth: A Mini Film Festival" is the kick off event for the Monadnock Region Natural History Conference.

  • Grease through Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Punto In Aria: A Repairing Mend through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Black Matter Is Life Poetry Series: “We Go On Loving” on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., at The Players Ring in Portsmouth. More info.
  • For The Earth: A Mini Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Conifer Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Workshop: Read, Discover and Draw on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info
  • Hop 60th Anniversary Celebration: Dartmouth Arts District Open House on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Piano Concert: I Lift My Lamp on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • A Little Night of Sondheim on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    See also: Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at the Claremont Opera House
  • Blind Boys of Alabama on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNHPR Music NewsNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.