NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Family Fun Art Walk, Restaurant Week and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
The five members of Qwanqwa, some holding their instruments, standing outside under a tree on a cobblestone street.
www.qwanqwa.net/media
Qwanqwa is playing at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene on Friday.

Closing weekend of Arthur Miller's The Crucible at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre is this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The show poster for "The Crucible" at The Seacoast Rep features a group of women in long dresses and head coverings, standing with their backs to the camera. The women are surrounded by crows and a dark sky, with a bare tree in the background.
seacoastrep.org
Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" at The Seacoast Rep runs through Saturday.

  • Arthur Miller’s The Crucible through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Bye Bye Birdie from Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 12, at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
  • International Symposium On Korean Art Since The 1980s on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Qwanqwa w/ Fiddle Madness on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
    See also: Mali Obomsawin Sextet at The Loading Dock of the North Country
  • Zoe Sparks on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Fall Waterfowl Safari on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, at various locations in Nelson, Harrisville, Dublin and Hancock, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Dawnland StoryFest on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m online. More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: “Dance the Night Away” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., at the Hanaway Theatre on the Plymouth State University Campus. More info.
  • Family Fun Art Walk on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Bookery Manchester. More info.
NH News 10 Things To Do
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
Zoey Knox

