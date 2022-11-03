10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Family Fun Art Walk, Restaurant Week and more
Closing weekend of Arthur Miller's The Crucible at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre is this weekend.
- Arthur Miller’s The Crucible through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Bye Bye Birdie from Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 12, at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
- International Symposium On Korean Art Since The 1980s on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Qwanqwa w/ Fiddle Madness on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Zoe Sparks on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Fall Waterfowl Safari on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, at various locations in Nelson, Harrisville, Dublin and Hancock, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
- Dawnland StoryFest on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m online. More info.
- Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: “Dance the Night Away” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., at the Hanaway Theatre on the Plymouth State University Campus. More info.
- Family Fun Art Walk on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Bookery Manchester. More info.