Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November.

Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.

Transcript

Rick Ganley: What would you want to accomplish in your first three [months] if you were to reach office? What issue would you prioritize?

Karlyn Borysenko: Yeah, my number one issue is dealing with the public schools and the indoctrination that is going on with our youngest citizens every single day. On day one, if I were to be elected as governor, I would sign an executive order requiring that cameras be put in every public school classroom so that a live stream could be provided to parents of students in that classroom so that they can see exactly and precisely what the teachers are teaching. Sadly, in the state of New Hampshire, we have had dozens, if not hundreds of teachers at this point publicly state that they are going to openly break the divisive concept law that is already on the books. And so if they're telling us that they're going to break the law, then I think that there should be accountability for making sure that they are doing what they should be doing and more importantly, not doing what they should not be doing. I don't like a lot of the concepts that are being taught in school today in regards to teaching that America is a fundamentally racist country, which is not true. I don't think a lot of parents like that. I really don't like the gender ideology going on in schools, and I don't think parents like that either. And I want to show them precisely what's going on in the classrooms that they send their children to every single day.

(Editor’s note: While teachers unions in New Hampshire have said the so-called divisive concepts law is having a “chilling effect” on staff training and classroom discussions, there’s no evidence that "hundreds of teachers" in the state have publicly stated they will intentionally break the law. You can find more of NHPR’s coverage here .)

Rick Ganley: Well, many of our listeners expressed concern over the state of democracy generally in the country. What specific action would you like to take here in New Hampshire or, you know, see taken in Washington to strengthen the public's faith in democracy?

Karlyn Borysenko: Well, I actually think that NHPR would have a leading role in strengthening trust in democracy in New Hampshire, particularly by including Libertarian candidates, like Jeremy Kauffman, in your upcoming senatorial debate. You guys have set arbitrary guidelines that do not allow for third party candidates to ever have a shot of their ideas being included on the main stage. I think that's a shame, and I think that New Hampshire voters would really like to hear from all the candidates on the ballot, not just the ones that you guys approve of from the two party duopoly. So I would call on NHPR to make sure that they're including Jeremy Kauffman in the senatorial debate as a way to strengthen democracy in New Hampshire.

Rick Ganley: Well, NHPR has posted our debate criteria and how we're covering the elections on our website. That is clear, and listeners can see that right now at npr.org. We have talked to Jeremy Kauffman as well. You're here right now. So I want to get to some issues that listeners have asked us about. Energy prices continue to rise as the weather cools. Many Granite Staters are worried about the cost of heating their homes. What specific action do you think can be taken on the state level to help lower energy costs?

Karlyn Borysenko: Yeah, I'm not sure that I, as governor, would be in a position to directly lower energy costs. I would look to the Legislature to work on that issue. Again, my number one issue in New Hampshire is focusing on what's going on in the schools, because if we are not taking care of our next generation, then we are not taking care of everyone, to be quite frank. But I will say that one of my major initiatives is that I do want to make the property tax in New Hampshire optional. So if people want to pay the property tax, they will be welcome to do so. If people don't want to pay the property tax, they will no longer be required to and will not be penalized for it. Of course, property taxes in New Hampshire are exceptionally high and sadly, two thirds of those property taxes go towards funding the public schools. So I want to give the citizens of New Hampshire an option to be able to opt out of that particular fee, and then they can take that money and use it for whatever they like.

Rick Ganley: Although the U.S. increasingly becomes more polarized, New Hampshire is still a purple state with many independent voters, as you know. Now, we've heard a version of this question from many listeners: How would you work with members of all parties and everyone in the Legislature to do what is best for New Hampshire?

Karlyn Borysenko: I think that's a wonderful question. You know, Rick, I came from the Democratic Party. I was a Democrat for 20 years up until just a couple of years ago. I left the Democratic Party. I spent a lot of time with the Republicans in 2020. And now I find myself as a Libertarian because I kind of look at both sides and think that they're both, quite frankly, a little crazy. I have experience talking and working with people on all sides of issues. I'm interested in good ideas and I'm interested in getting things done. I don't care if you have a "D" next to your name, an "R" next to your name, an "L" next to your name, or just a plain old independent. If you have good ideas, I want to hear from you and I want to work with you. But what I will not do is coddle partisan bickering and nonsense as governor of New Hampshire. We just don't have time for it. There's too much to do. So I'm open to working with people of all parties. My record is pretty clear on this, and I would welcome all good ideas to come to the table.

