NH News

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

Associated Press
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said.

Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said.

The sheriff declined to release further details of the encounter, which happened when police were summoned for a disturbance. Woodburn's family had no comment, a family member said by telephone.

Deputy Levi Johnson, who discharged his weapon, was put on administrative leave while the attorney general conducts an investigation.

NH News
Associated Press
