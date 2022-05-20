© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be one of 603 listeners to make a gift to NHPR and help unlock $10,000 during our Public Radio for the 603 Challenge!
NH News

Sununu vetoes bill banning masks in N.H. public schools

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT
state_house_again_0.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/

Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would bar local school boards from requiring people to wear masks on the grounds of any public school.

In his veto message, issued late Friday afternoon, Sununu wrote that the state has a responsibility to know the limits of its own power, and that decisions like this are best left to authorities closest to parents and families.

“Just because we may not like a local decision, does not mean we should remove their authority,” Sununu wrote. “Similar to our fight to retain states' rights against a bloated and ever-encroaching federal government, we have a responsibility to ensure the State minimizes its infringement on local control.”

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Ken Weyler, a Republican from Kingston, who lost his post as the House’s top budget-writer last year after clashing with state health officials over COVID policy and sharing a document full of bizarre COVID theories with other lawmakers.

The bill cleared the Legislature narrowly, along near party-lines, making an override of Sununu’s veto all but impossible.

Tags

NH News NH Politics
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.