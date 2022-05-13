© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

N.H. restaurateur pledges to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukraine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
A blue and yellow logo for The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund
Common Man
/
Courtesy
Common Man restaurants have also served as donation centers for medical supplies and other items for Ukrainians, according to the company's website.

The owner of the Common Man restaurants and other event spaces in New Hampshire is pledging to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukrainians affected by the ongoing war.

Alex Ray is launching the fund through a partnership with Granite United Way, which is coordinating donations for several local Ukraine relief funds.

According to a post on the restaurants’ website, Ray is traveling to Poland this week to connect with relief agencies and survey the most critical needs facing Ukrainian refugees.

“We’ll make sure it’s secure and we’ll develop relationships with those we can trust to direct the funds to go immediately to the most critical projects," Ray said in the post. "We want our donations to go from our hand to their land."

Common Man restaurants have also served as donation centers for medical supplies and other items for Ukrainians, according to the company's website.

Tags

NH News Ukraine
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.