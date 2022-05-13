N.H. restaurateur pledges to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukraine

The owner of the Common Man restaurants and other event spaces in New Hampshire is pledging to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukrainians affected by the ongoing war.

Alex Ray is launching the fund through a partnership with Granite United Way, which is coordinating donations for several local Ukraine relief funds.

According to a post on the restaurants’ website, Ray is traveling to Poland this week to connect with relief agencies and survey the most critical needs facing Ukrainian refugees.

“We’ll make sure it’s secure and we’ll develop relationships with those we can trust to direct the funds to go immediately to the most critical projects," Ray said in the post. "We want our donations to go from our hand to their land."

Common Man restaurants have also served as donation centers for medical supplies and other items for Ukrainians, according to the company's website.