© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

N.H. House passes new congressional redistricting plan; Sununu says it falls short

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
A voter casts a ballot in an election in the town of Greenland, N.H.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
A voter places a ballot into an AccuVote ballot counting machine in December 2021 in the town of Greenland, N.H.

The New Hampshire House has approved a congressional redistricting plan that would shift more than 40% of the state's population into a new district.

Under the current map, the 1st Congressional District covers the eastern part of the state and some of the south, including Manchester. The 2nd District covers the western, northern and some southern communities, including Nashua.

The plan sent to the Senate Thursday would create a new, GOP-leaning 1st District by clumping together towns and cities along I-93 in the southern half of the state, with the 2nd District reaching up and around it on both sides.

Gov. Chris Sununu has promised to veto an earlier plan passed by both the House and Senate, and has indicated the new one falls short as well.

Tags

NH News redistricting
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.