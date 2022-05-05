N.H. House passes new congressional redistricting plan; Sununu says it falls short

The New Hampshire House has approved a congressional redistricting plan that would shift more than 40% of the state's population into a new district.

Under the current map, the 1st Congressional District covers the eastern part of the state and some of the south, including Manchester. The 2nd District covers the western, northern and some southern communities, including Nashua.

The plan sent to the Senate Thursday would create a new, GOP-leaning 1st District by clumping together towns and cities along I-93 in the southern half of the state, with the 2nd District reaching up and around it on both sides.

Gov. Chris Sununu has promised to veto an earlier plan passed by both the House and Senate, and has indicated the new one falls short as well.