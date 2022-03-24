The N.H. News Recap for March 25, 2022: BA.2 and new redistricting maps
Lawmakers continue their work on redrawing the state’s election maps. Gov. Chris Sununu proposed maps of his own this week. And COVID hospitalizations continue dropping here in New Hampshire but state officials have also detected a new COVID variant. What does that mean for this current phase of the pandemic?
We have all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- He built New Hampshire’s largest addiction treatment network. Now, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct.
- Sununu calls allegations against Spofford ‘serious,’ says they should be investigated
- For Portsmouth chef David Vargas, ‘Vida Cantina’ is more than just a restaurant. It’s a platform for local BIPOC communities.
- Compromise still unclear on N.H.’s congressional redistricting process
- N.H. COVID hospitalizations lowest in 8 months
- Trial for fossil fuel protesters begins in Concord
- N.H. communities contend with mud season unlike any in recent memory