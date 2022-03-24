The N.H. News Recap for March 25, 2022: BA.2 and new redistricting maps

Lawmakers continue their work on redrawing the state’s election maps. Gov. Chris Sununu proposed maps of his own this week. And COVID hospitalizations continue dropping here in New Hampshire but state officials have also detected a new COVID variant. What does that mean for this current phase of the pandemic?

We have all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Guests



Alli Fam, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

