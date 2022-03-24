© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for March 25, 2022: BA.2 and new redistricting maps

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
A photo of a muddy road sign in Etna, New Hampshire.
Daniela Allee
/
NHPR
Mud happens. Please be careful!

Lawmakers continue their work on redrawing the state’s election maps. Gov. Chris Sununu proposed maps of his own this week. And COVID hospitalizations continue dropping here in New Hampshire but state officials have also detected a new COVID variant. What does that mean for this current phase of the pandemic?

We have all those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Tags

NH News redistrictingMarijuana LegalizationCoronavirus Coverage
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley