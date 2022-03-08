Visibles: For Angela Mojica, a Colombian business owner, learning self-love and self-confidence has been the key to her success

As a child, Ángela Mojica was bullied at school for being an immigrant. The classmates said hurtful things to her and treated her unkindly, just for not speaking English until her parents taught her not to let them affect her.

She learned how to accept her roots and to love herself. She even ventured into modeling, which she did with great pride as a Latina.

Read this story in Spanish, here.

She lived in New York, where she met her husband who is Puerto Rican. They moved to New Hampshire after 9/11 looking for better opportunities.

In 2015, she started with a small business that has been growing and showing people in Manchester that Hispanic food is worth trying. Dulces Bakery is the home of the delicious tres leches that have captivated many in the city and in the region.

