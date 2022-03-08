© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

WebHeader_Grove.jpg
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: For Angela Mojica, a Colombian business owner, learning self-love and self-confidence has been the key to her success

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published March 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST
foto.png
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR

As a child, Ángela Mojica was bullied at school for being an immigrant. The classmates said hurtful things to her and treated her unkindly, just for not speaking English until her parents taught her not to let them affect her.

She learned how to accept her roots and to love herself. She even ventured into modeling, which she did with great pride as a Latina.

Read this story in Spanish, here.

She lived in New York, where she met her husband who is Puerto Rican. They moved to New Hampshire after 9/11 looking for better opportunities.

In 2015, she started with a small business that has been growing and showing people in Manchester that Hispanic food is worth trying. Dulces Bakery is the home of the delicious tres leches that have captivated many in the city and in the region.

ANGELA MOJICA_INGLES.mp4

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member