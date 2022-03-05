Give Back NH: Salem Animal Rescue League

Salem Animal Rescue League (SARL) has provided care and shelter for abandoned, neglected and injured animals in New Hampshire since 1992.

The following audio postcard visits SARL's Salem, New Hampshire campus on a windy Tuesday morning.

Transcript

Audio: A key unlocks a door, it swings open. Jinelle Hobson can be heard saying "This is our Kitty City building, I’m going to let you in first..."

Jinelle Hobson: My name is Jinelle Hobson, I am the executive director here at Salem Animal Rescue League in Salem, New Hampshire.

Connie Young: Hi, my name is Connie Young. I'm director of community partnerships here at Salem Animal Rescue League.

Jinelle: So these buildings, we just went through a major renovation. They completed renovations in January. This is the brand new building for our feline department.

Our organization was established by volunteers back in 1992. So this year is our 30th year.

First of all, our mission is obviously to save animals that are either neglected, abandoned, hurt – bring them to good health and available for adoption into a home to complete a family. So that's one of the main focuses is our adoption program. The other programs we offer are the community medicine programs, and those are low-cost spay neuters, vaccine clinics.

It just brings another element of the ‘Wow’ factor. When you see an animal coming up on transport or the Salem Police Department brings us a stray that looks frail and malnourished, and we basically vet them, take care of them for however long, whatever medical needs they're that are required to see that animal that has gone from the very low of lows of their life into a final adoption in a home.

We love getting updates from our adopters. It's just amazing to see the transformation of an animal and their struggles and when they get rehomed, it's just a wonderful it's a wonderful feeling all around.

Audio: A 'Kitty City' resident nuzzles the microphone. Purring can be heard, along with a jingly toy.

Their love is unconditional. You could have the worst day and walk through that door, and whether it's a dog or a cat, you know, greet you. It's unconditional love. And they're so forgiving. The animals are so forgiving. And I think that's just amazing knowing what some of these animals go through.

Connie: I am excited to tell you about our second annual 'Pot of Gold' raffle. What's the 'Pot of Gold?' Well, it's a raffle where you have an opportunity to win $5000 and the proceeds all go to Salem Animal Rescue League to help support our cats and our dogs and activities here at the shelter. And last year, we sold out in six days. So this year we have 350 tickets available. They are $50 each. You can purchase the tickets out on our website. We're just very excited about this. It's a fun way to sort of march us on right into spring and you know, everybody gets excited and we just hope you'll join in and have some fun. Watch our website, watch our Facebook page, come down and meet us. We're happy to show you around and mark your calendar. Get that ticket before they're gone.

Audio: Katie Corso, Canine Coordinator, approaches Bernard, a recently adopted 3-year-old mixed breed, calling to him: ‘Hi handsome boy! Bernard?’ Bernard barks twice in reply.

How to get involved:

Grab a ticket to the Pot Of Gold fundraiser here.

Salem Animal Rescue League is moving this summer! Do you have any leads on finding a new campus for SARL in Salem or around the Granite State? Contact Executive Director Jinelle Hobson.