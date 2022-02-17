Sentencing postponed for Keene man who breached the Capitol

The sentencing hearing for a Keene man who breached the Capitol during the January 6th riots has been postponed.

Jason Riddle pleaded guilty to charges he entered the Capitol, and then stole items including a book and a bottle of wine.

Under the plea agreement, Riddle is set to receive up to 6-months in jail and a fine, the sentencing has been postponed til late March.

He's one of three New Hampshire residents charged with breaching the Capitol.

Last month, a Hudson woman was arrested after she allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on January 6, 2021.