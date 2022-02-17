© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Sentencing postponed for Keene man who breached the Capitol

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
capitol.jpg
Photo Credit KP Tripathi, via Flickr Creative Commons
The sentencing hearing for a Keene man who breached the Capitol during the January 6th riots has been postponed.

Jason Riddle pleaded guilty to charges he entered the Capitol, and then stole items including a book and a bottle of wine.

Under the plea agreement, Riddle is set to receive up to 6-months in jail and a fine, the sentencing has been postponed til late March.

He's one of three New Hampshire residents charged with breaching the Capitol.

Last month, a Hudson woman was arrested after she allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on January 6, 2021.

NH News Insurrection at the Capitoljanuary 6
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
