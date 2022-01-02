New analysis highlights warming atop Mount Washington

A new analysis of meteorological data collected atop the Northeast's highest peak shows statistically significant warming taking place on Mount Washington's summit.

Georgia Murray, a staff scientist at the Appalachian Mountain Club, says a shortage of data remains a challenge to understanding climate change on mountains, but fortunately the Mount Washington Observatory has maintained an extensive and continuous record.

She recently published a study analyzing data from the last 15 years from both the observatory's summit weather station and nearby Pinkham Notch and found statistically significant warming in both locations.

