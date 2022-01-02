© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

New analysis highlights warming atop Mount Washington

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Mount Washington, highest peak in Northeast
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
At 6,288 feet, Mount Washington is the highest point in the Northeast.

A new analysis of meteorological data collected atop the Northeast's highest peak shows statistically significant warming taking place on Mount Washington's summit.

Georgia Murray, a staff scientist at the Appalachian Mountain Club, says a shortage of data remains a challenge to understanding climate change on mountains, but fortunately the Mount Washington Observatory has maintained an extensive and continuous record.

She recently published a study analyzing data from the last 15 years from both the observatory's summit weather station and nearby Pinkham Notch and found statistically significant warming in both locations.

Learn more about research being conducted by the Observatory and AMC, in collaboration with Plymouth State University.

