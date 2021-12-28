© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
NH News

Lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million loans

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST

An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 67-year-old Joseph Foistner, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors say he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.

A phone number for Foistner was disconnected.

Tags

NH NewsU.S. District Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press