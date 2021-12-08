© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire House picks hotel for new pandemic location

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
The N.H. House of Representatives convenes Jan. 5, 2022.

The 400-member New Hampshire House will be meeting in a hotel exposition center in Manchester for its first three session days next month.

House Speaker Sherm Packard said Wednesday the House will meet in a 30,000-square-foot event facility at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Since the start of the pandemic, the House has met at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on an athletic field, from their cars in a parking lot, and more recently, inside a Bedford athletic complex.

But Packard, who became speaker after the former speaker died of COVID-19, said the Bedford location wasn't available in January.

