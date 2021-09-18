© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
NH News

$3.4M To Help End Youth Homelessness In N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 18, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge
courtesy
/
U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

HUD announced millions of dollars in funding to combat youth homelessness.

New Hampshire is getting more than $3.4 million in federal grants to work on ending youth homelessness.

The funding is part of $142 million being awarded nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The department's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

Communities getting help from the grant will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies, and other partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness.

Even before the pandemic, rates of homelessness were climbing in the U.S., according to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. Listen to more of what Secretary Fudge had to say earlier this year, after the signing of the American Rescue Plan:

Tags

NH NewsHomelessness