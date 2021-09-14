Sununu Requests Major Disaster Declaration From Federal Government For Mid-July Flooding

New Hampshire communities impacted by major flooding in mid-July are one step closer to the possibility of receiving federal funding to assist with repairs.

Last Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu wrote a letter to President Biden requesting a major disaster declaration be issued for storms and flooding that caused infrastructure damage across southern New Hampshire.

The declaration of a major disaster is an important step in the process of receiving public assistance funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The declaration would open up a variety of federal assistance programs for communities that are still struggling to repair damaged infrastructure. The funding could include reimbursements for towns that experienced major costs associated with the floods, as well as funds for communities across the state to make their infrastructure more resilient to future hazards.

Cheshire County, where damages totaled over two million dollars, met the necessary threshold for the entire state to request a major disaster declaration, according to the governor’s letter.

That much damage in a small county like Cheshire was significant, said Fallon Reed, section chief for preparedness, mitigation and recovery with New Hampshire’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Managing the damage was beyond the capacity of local and state resources. Reed says the federal government should make a determination on the declaration within 30 to 60 days.

According to Sununu’s letter, water washed out infrastructure in 14 communities during the peak of the floods. Jaffrey, Keene, Richmond, and Fitzwilliam sustained the most damage eligible for public assistance, and eight communities activated their Emergency Operations Centers during the incident. State-owned roads also experienced significant damage.

Todd Croteau, superintendent of highways and facilities for the town of Jaffrey, said his team had to postpone planned projects to focus on repairing damage from the flooding. His community has been impacted more intensely by snow and rain in recent years, he said.

“The climate’s definitely changing, the weather events that we have are not like we’ve ever experienced in the past,” he said.

The storms that caused the flooding were part of record-breaking precipitation this July, according to the National Weather Service. It’s difficult to associate weather events directly with climate change, but scientists say that the changing climate will make the Northeast hotter and wetter, and will increase the occurrence of extreme weather.

The declaration would only address the flooding from July 17 through July 19. The state is still working with FEMA to validate the data from floods in late July before requesting a disaster declaration for that incident, Reed said.

