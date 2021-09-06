© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Pappas: Bill Would Help Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT

New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has reintroduced a bill to help small business owners and rural entrepreneurs.

Pappas says New Hampshire's small businesses are the backbone of the economy, but half are currently unable to access adequate capital when they seek it.

He said the bipartisan legislation will expand the role of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to include rural small businesses and ensure that they hear the concerns of small businesses.

Pappas reintroduced the Expanding Access to Rural Job Creators Act with U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, of Iowa, a fellow Democrat.

Tags

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press