Give Back New Hampshire: Listen Community Services

LISTEN's mission is to provide a variety of services and support to meet the critical needs of Upper Valley individuals and families. The organization aims to ensure that those who are the most vulnerable ‒ low-income families, seniors, people who are unemployed or working two or even three jobs‒can stay in their homes, have heat and electricity, keep food in their cupboards, and more.

LISTEN's services include a food pantry that operates 5 days per week, community meals that are served 6 days per week, and a heating helpers program to assist community members struggling to pay for heating fuel, electricity, or a needed furnace repair. In addition, LISTEN offers housing assistance for community members in need of financial aid to remain in their homes.

These services are offered year-round, in addition to general service coordination, client counsel, and referrals. In the last year, LISTEN service coordinators have been instrumental in helping clients apply for COVID relief grants made available during the pandemic.

In addition to LISTEN’s core critical services (food, heating, and housing assistance), the organization addresses important community needs that have a huge impact on quality of life, such as gas and auto repair assistance, summer camp scholarships, school supplies, and holiday support for families and seniors.

By addressing so many crucial determinants of well-being, LISTEN improves the health, resiliency, and ability of community members to achieve independence. Simply put, LISTEN aims to ensure people are not simply surviving―but moving forward to rebuild and thrive in the long-term.

LISTEN also operates three thrift stores in Canaan, Lebanon, and White River Junction, Vt. LISTEN employs about 75 people and serves as an important resource in the region where community members can purchase affordable second-hand items. These items are also available for free through our thrift store voucher program, providing clothing, shoes, furniture and houseware at no cost for those in need.

HOW TO HELP: LISTEN is supported by donation and volunteers. You can find more information about donating here, and about volunteering here.

