For Legal Issues, N.H. Immigrants Now Can Visit One-Stop Nashua Nonprofit

The Brazilian Council has been created in Nashua to help people find resources to solve doubts and problems they might have with the U.S. government.

“There are 15,000 undocumented immigrants in-state who need one place to solve every one of their problems. I want to help them all so they can help other people too,” says Bruno D’Brito, the organization’s creator.

Brazilian Council specializes in carrying out naturalization, deportation cases, or preventing families from separation. But the non-profit also provides referrals to other legal services and resources related to health and education.

D’Brito says it’s been on his mind for years. He understands the challenges of getting support presented by a language barrier. His own experience as an immigrant inspired him to dedicate this place to the community.

The offices are in Nashua and are open now to the public.

