WebHeader_Grove.jpg
NH News

NH National Guard Members Helping Arrivals From Afghanistan

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT
photo of plane being unloaded
Pease Development Authority
/

Eleven New Hampshire Air National Guard members have gone to New Jersey to assist people arriving from Afghanistan.

They left Pease Air National Guard Base over the weekend in support of Operation Allies Refuge, a military operation to airlift Afghan civilians who assisted the United States from Afghanistan, WMUR-TV reports.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is one of several bases across the country being used as temporary housing for Afghans.

The New Hampshire guard members are scheduled to be there through September. Meanwhile, six New Hampshire Army National Guard members who were at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, have returned to their original deployment location, a U.S. airbase in Saudi Arabia.

