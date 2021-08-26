N.H. Heat Advisory In Place: 'Feels Like' Temps Reach 100s

A heat advisory is in place for most of the Granite State today as temperatures are predicted to reach the low-to-mid 90s across southern and central New Hampshire.

Robert Carolan, a meteorologist with Hometown Forecast in Nashua, said that it will feel even hotter than the 90s.

"The dew point temperatures are now near 70 degrees, which gives us heat indices up at 100 degrees or higher," he said.

Carolan cautioned residents to avoid strenuous activities and stay inside when possible.

"You also certainly want to stay hydrated. You want to stay away from alcoholic beverages because they have the tendency to dehydrate you," Carolan said.

"And you're also going to want to wear light-colored clothing, [which] has the tendency to reflect the sunlight. And if you get a chance, if you have problems handling the heat, [it's] a good idea to stay inside where it's air-conditioned."

Relief is in sight, though. A cold front from Canada will be moving south and temperatures should begin to drop in New Hampshire late Friday and early Saturday.

The advisory ends after 8 p.m.

High temperatures and heatwaves are expected to increase due to climate change in the next few years. A new study says that because of a warming planet, heat will likely begin to threaten New Hampshire’s outdoor workers and their millions of dollars in earnings in the next few decades.

