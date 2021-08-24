© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Victims Identified In Double Homicide at New Hampshire Hotel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Jersey man allegedly strangled one person and killed another with “multiple chop wounds” in a double homicide at a New Hampshire hotel, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested over the weekend on second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon charges. Police responding to multiple 911 calls went to the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford at about 7 p.m. Saturday where they found two dead men, one in the lobby and one in a guest room.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy and concluded that Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, died from multiple chop wounds to the head, neck and body. An autopsy found David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was strangled to death.

Luckey is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on preventative detention. A phone number could not be found for Luckey and it was unclear if he had an attorney.

The murders remain under investigation.

