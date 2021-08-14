Bennington Battle Day Celebrated In VT This Weekend

Vermont's storied Bennington Battle Day holiday is being celebrated this weekend. The events are returning this weekend after most were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Saturday's events include a parade on Bennington's Main Street. Historical re-enactors set up a Revolutionary War era military encampment near the Bennington Battle Monument on Friday night.

There will be events on Sunday including a free walking tour of Old Bennington.

Bennington Battle Day commemorates the Aug. 16, 1777, battle fought in nearby Hoosick Falls, New York, when colonial soldiers defeated a British force that had been sent to seize weapons and other supplies that were stored in Bennington.

