Canadian Border Reopens To American Tourists On August 6, But With Restrictions

Starting Monday, August 9, American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are again able to cross the Canadian border. The border has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only essential travel and trade permitted to pass between the two countries.

Travelers looking to head north, including through New Hampshire’s lone border crossing in Pittsburg, will face a stringent set of rules outlined by the Canadian government.

Vaccinations and Negative Test Required

All travelers over the age of 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, and at least 14 days out from their final shot. Proof of vaccination is required, and also must be uploaded to a special online site called ArriveCAN .

All travelers, including vaccinated Americans, must also provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the planned border crossing.

Children under the age of 12 who aren’t vaccinated can travel with vaccinated parents or guardians, but must also present a negative COVID-19 test.

All travelers must also be asymptomatic at the time of border crossing.

Possible Delays

Officials are warning of possible delays at the border as travelers present their documents and adjust to the new requirements.

Canadian border agents ended a partial strike on August 6 after their union negotiated a new deal with the Canadian government. If the strike had continued, it could have presented a potential hurdle for American tourists hoping to cross the border.

What about Canadian tourists?

The U.S. has not yet reciprocated the loosening of travel guidelines, meaning Canadian tourists are still prohibited from entering the U.S via the land border. (Canadians are allowed to fly into the U.S., however.) The current ban at the border is in effect until at least August 21, but could be renewed.

