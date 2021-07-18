border checkpoints

-
U.S. Border Patrol agents issued six immigration-related citations during a checkpoint in the northern New Hampshire town of Columbia on Memorial Day, but…
Another Border Checkpoint Set Up On I-93 In New HampshireU.S. Border Patrol conducted another immigration security checkpoint in New Hampshire, on I-93 South in the town of Woodstock. Woodstock Police Chief Ryan…
On Thursday, protesters delivered a petition to Governor Chris Sununu’s office they say is signed by more than 3,600 people. They're asking for the…
The ACLU of New Hampshire held a Know Your Rights training in Concord Thursday night. The training was in response to the immigration checkpoints…
Conversations around immigration have become a hot-button issues once again, not just in national rhetoric, but here in the Granite State. On today's show…
Victoria is 23 and working her way through college. Over Memorial Day weekend, she and her parents piled into the car and drove from New York for a…
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont introduced legislation last week that would put limits on where Border Patrol officers can operate immigration…