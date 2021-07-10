© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Marilyn Manson Surrenders On New Hampshire Assault Warrant

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT

Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Manson was booked and released last week without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Manson's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment

 

Tags

NH NewsMarilyn Manson
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press