NH News

Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Most Of N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 9, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT
NWS
Flash flooding warning for New Hampshire on Friday, July 9. Radar imaging as of 9:15 a.m.
NWS

New Hampshire is under a flash flood watch due to impacts from tropical storm Elsa.

The National Weather Service reports the storm remnants will sweep across the region today, with higher easterly winds kicking up surf throughout the day. 

Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall rates will be possible, with the biggest threat along seacoast and the White Mountains.

The forecast calls for rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon. 

NH NewsFlood Warning
NHPR Staff
