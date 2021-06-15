© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News
Coronavirus Coverage

COVID MAP: Which New Hampshire Towns Require Masks?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sara Plourde
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT
FaceMaskReqSign_Portsmouth_111920_tuohy.JPG
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

On May 13, the CDC updated their guidance to say that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume activities indoors or outdoors without masks or distancing.  The CDC still says “Masks are a critical step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19” and recommends that unvaccinated people wear a mask in any public setting where they will be around other people.

New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate expired on April 16, 2021, but some private businesses, municipalities, and organizations still have mask mandates in place for everyone, vaccinated or not. 

This map shows where local mask mandates exist across New Hampshire, and where penalties for noncompliance may apply.

Has the mask mandate in your town changed, or are you aware of one that we missed? Email coronavirus@nhpr.org to let us know.

Map updated: June 15, 2021

Tags

NH NewsCoronavirus CoverageCoronavirus Coverage - Health and HealthcareFace MasksEngagement Journalism
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Related Content