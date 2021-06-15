COVID MAP: Which New Hampshire Towns Require Masks?

On May 13, the CDC updated their guidance to say that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume activities indoors or outdoors without masks or distancing. The CDC still says “Masks are a critical step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19” and recommends that unvaccinated people wear a mask in any public setting where they will be around other people.

New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate expired on April 16, 2021, but some private businesses, municipalities, and organizations still have mask mandates in place for everyone, vaccinated or not.

This map shows where local mask mandates exist across New Hampshire, and where penalties for noncompliance may apply.

Has the mask mandate in your town changed, or are you aware of one that we missed? Email coronavirus@nhpr.org to let us know.

Map updated: June 15, 2021