Inside MIT's lab training robots for a future in caregiving
MIT researchers huddled around a humanoid robot in a mock kitchen. The robot slowly scooped lemonade powder out of a bowl into a pitcher of water, mixed the liquid, and poured the lemonade into a glass, with no spills.
The space, called the Living Lab, is intended to show researchers how robots could assist people with everyday tasks.
The lab is equipped with a fully functioning kitchen complete with a fridge, sink, center island and cabinets. The researchers teach the robots how to do these tasks by wearing sensors and acting them out.
Scott Kirsner, a columnist with our editorial partner MassLive, joins WBUR’s Morning Edition to discuss a recent trip to the lab and the future of robotic caregivers.
See photos from the visit below:
