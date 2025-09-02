Now boarding! Amtrak launches higher speed trains between Boston and D.C.

East Coast travel may get a little quicker. Amtrak debuted a faster new train Thursday called “NextGen Acela” that will be able to hit a top speed of 160 mph.

Amtrak’s original high-speed Acela trains could hit 150 mph.

The new NextGen trains will serve the busy Northeast corridor — including Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. Five of these trains are now in service; Amtrak plans to roll out 28 NextGen trains in total by 2027. That’s more than the 20 original Acelas currently in service.

Amtrak President Roger Harris called the launch a “new era of rail.”

“By traveling up to 160 mph and offering more daily car trips, there has never been a better way to travel by train in America,” Harris said at a press event Wednesday.

The first NextGen train departing Boston was scheduled to leave South Station at 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

While Amtrak’s NextGen trains can hit faster speeds, they are still far slower than the high-speed trains that are common in Europe and Asia — which can travel around 200 mph. Amtrak’s speeds may also be impacted by its old tracks.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there is older infrastructure south of New York, but the tracks from Boston to New York were upgraded in the last 25 years and are capable of running trains at a “good speed.” The tracks’ maximum speed also varies by curvature and the stops the trains have to make, Magliari added.

High-speed rail has been a tough sell in the U.S., which is more car-centric than other countries. And projects like California’s high-speed rail effort have faced delays and funding challenges.

Amtrak’s new NextGen trains are part of an effort to modernize and expand its Acela service. The trains will have free 5G wifi, individual power outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights. There will be expanded food and beverage options. The trains will also have 27% more seats available per departure.

And the trains “ride very quietly,” Magliari said.

Over time, Amtrak plans to adjust its train schedules and see how much travel time it can cut, according to Magliari. One thing that won’t be adjusted at this time are fares — they will remain at Amtrak’s current price points, Magliari said.

The new trains will eventually replace the original Acela trains in the Northeast. In the meantime, Amtrak will operate both trains — and passengers will be able to select a NextGen train when booking a trip.

/ A map of Amtrak's "NextGen Acela" train route. (Courtesy Amtrak)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR