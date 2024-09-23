© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Crime in the U.S. fell in 2023, FBI data show

By Ryan Lucas
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:14 PM EDT
New FBI data show violent crime and property crime both fell in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Crime overall in the U.S. fell in 2023 compared to a year earlier, with significant decreases in murder and rape, according to new FBI data released Monday.

The statistics, published in the FBI’s Summary of Crime in the Nation 2023 report, show a continued downward trend in crime across the country after it surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall violent crime dropped by an estimated 3% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the FBI report. The largest decreases were seen in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, which fell an estimated 11.6%. Rape also saw a sharp decrease, falling by an estimated 9.4%.

Property crime also was down nationwide, dropping 2.4% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Burglary and larceny-theft saw decreases of 7.6% and 4.4% respectively. Motor vehicle theft, however, saw a significant jump. It was up 12.6% in 2023 compared to 2022.

The FBI’s annual report is based on data submitted by law enforcement agencies around the country. For the 2023 report, the FBI says it received data from agencies the cover more than 315 million people. It also includes every city with a population of more than 1 million.
