Listen: Special programming honoring Veterans Day 2024

In recognition of Veterans Day, NHPR will air a special broadcast of The Moth Radio Hour and After They Served. In each of these programs we explore the issues soldiers face when returning home from military service.

The Moth Radio Hour - Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4PM.

This special hour is hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.



Mike Scotti finds new meaning after returning from active duty in the Middle East.

Dawn Seymour becomes part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), training young men stateside to enter WWII overseas.

Bill Krieger tucks his daughter in at night before being deployed to Iraq.

William Cole serves as a radio operator in the 93rd Infantry Division, a segregated unit, in the South Pacific.

The Moth Radio Hour features beloved tales and the stories behind the stories. The series debuted in 2009 and is now airing on more than 500 stations nationwide, including New Hampshire Public Radio. The Moth Radio Hour is co-produced by Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media and presented by PRX.

After They Served - Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

No matter how they served or where or when, for veterans, returning to civilian life is a big transition. Eric Hodges is researching what it was like for African American veterans in his small Virginia community to return home.

And: Alicia DeFonzo’s grandfather was a big part of her life as a kid. He was charming and jovial and the absolute best storyteller. But his stories always left out the years he spent fighting in WWII. Late in his life, Alicia finally asked her grandfather to tell those stories and their conversations gave rise to her new book The Time Left Between Us.

Later in the show: After the Civil War, veterans and their families were able to apply for a pension. But they had to prove they were eligible. Sharon Roger Hepburn’s book Private No More compiles almost 60 letters written by John Lovejoy Murray submitted as proof for a pension and kept in his government file since the Civil War. Murray, a Black soldier who died during the war, wrote home about the food, the pay, and racism in the ranks.

After They Served was produced by With Good Reason, a program that brings together higher education institutions and Virginia Humanities to make scholarly research accessible to all. Each week, they share exciting discoveries, rigorous debates, and new knowledge, with ever-curious host Sarah McConnell guiding the conversation.