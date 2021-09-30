Blues Trio GA-20 Pays Homage To Chicago Legend ‘Hound Dog Taylor’ On New Album
Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor was a lesser-known artist in the Chicago blues scene, but guitarist Matt Stubs says his work deserves a closer listen.
Boston blues trio GA-20 brings to life the magic of Chicago bluesman Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor and his band, the Houserockers.
Guitarist Matt Stubbs is also the lead guitarist for Grammy award-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite, and he’s a New Hampshire native.
Stubbs joined NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss GA-20’s homage to ‘Hound Dog’ on their new album, “Try It...You Might Like It.”
