Blues Trio GA-20 Pays Homage To Chicago Legend ‘Hound Dog Taylor’ On New Album

GA-20

Boston blues trio GA-20 brings to life the magic of Chicago bluesman Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor and his band, the Houserockers.

Guitarist Matt Stubbs is also the lead guitarist for Grammy award-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite, and he’s a New Hampshire native.

Stubbs joined NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss GA-20’s homage to ‘Hound Dog’ on their new album, “Try It...You Might Like It.”

