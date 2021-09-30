© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Blues Trio GA-20 Pays Homage To Chicago Legend ‘Hound Dog Taylor’ On New Album

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
A male guitarist in center of image looks at another guitarist bent over while playing. A drum set in the background has a skull and bones on it with GA-20 written on it.
GA-20
/
Blues trio GA-20 plays at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on Friday, October 1st.

Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor was a lesser-known artist in the Chicago blues scene, but guitarist Matt Stubs says his work deserves a closer listen.

One man playing an electric guitar sits in front of a drummer with "Try It...You Might Like It" written on the drum. A guitarist plays behind the drummer. Everything is tinged with red.
GA-20

Boston blues trio GA-20 brings to life the magic of Chicago bluesman Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor and his band, the Houserockers.

Guitarist Matt Stubbs is also the lead guitarist for Grammy award-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite, and he’s a New Hampshire native.

Stubbs joined NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss GA-20’s homage to ‘Hound Dog’ on their new album, “Try It...You Might Like It.”

