Invisible Walls: Manchester

NHPR is one of several members of the Granite State News Collaborative participating in 'Invisible Walls,' a reporting project that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty. The implications touch many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state and likely have had similarly-broad effects.