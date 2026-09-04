NHPR adds Planet Money, How I Built This to weekend lineup & BBC 24/7 live stream

Starting Saturday, Sept. 5, NHPR is updating our lineup to bring you fresh shows and expanded digital listening options.

Don’t worry—favorites like Hidden Brain are still part of our schedule. We’ve shifted time slots to make room for new programming, engaging local storytelling, while adding 24/7 global news.

Saturdays

6:00 a.m. – Unexpected Elements (BBC)

The news you know, the science you don’t. Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way. Start your Saturday with surprising science stories and global curiosity in this lively program from the BBC.

7:00 a.m. – Hidden Brain

Moved to an earlier time slot on Saturdays to help jumpstart your day with calm and thoughtful conversations. Hidden Brain explores the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior and questions that lie at the heart of our complex and changing world.

NPR.org

1:00 p.m. – Planet Money & How I Built This

Two exciting shows in one hour of programming.

Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll up your sleeves journalism. The team includes Robert Smith, Jacob Goldstein, Stacey Vanek Smith, Noel King, Ailsa Chang and Kenny Malone.

Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies.

Note: Latino USA is being discontinued.

Sundays

Michelle Aldredge / The Harris Center

9:35 a.m. – Wild at Home (every other Sunday)

Grab your magnifying glasses and lace up your mud boots! NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education team up for Wild at Home — a 12-episode series for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers. Join local naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol as they uncover everyday outdoor magic right in your backyard.

Everyday (beginning Sept 8)

BBC World Service (HD Radio HD3 & online stream at nhpr.org)

Stay connected to the world with the renowned BBC World Service, available 24/7. This affiliation allows NHPR to bring listeners comprehensive international news coverage, insightful analysis, and diverse perspectives from around the globe. Serving as a crucial link between the global and the local, it offers a window into world affairs while keeping you grounded in regional concerns.

How to hear the BBC World Service :

WEVO HD3 - Concord - Manchester 89.1

WEVS HD3 - Nashua - 88.3

WEVN HD3 - Keene - 90.7

WEVH HD3 - Hanover -91.3

WEVC HD3 - Gorham - 107.1

Streaming live online at nhpr.org

Furious by the changes? Elated? Let me know! Email me at equirk@nhpr.org