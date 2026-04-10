'Ye Gods with Scott Carter' joins NHPR's Sunday morning lineup

At NHPR, we believe the weekend is a time for reflection, discovery, and a bit of a refresh. To keep your listening experience vibrant, we are excited to announce a new addition to our Sunday morning lineup that promises conversations of biblical proportions.

Starting Sunday, April 12 at 6 a.m., join host Scott Carter for Ye Gods, a deep dive into the beliefs—both sacred and profane—that shape our lives. Carter sits down with an eclectic mix of comics, musicians, writers, and thinkers to explore what drives them.

Whether you consider yourself purpose-driven or just "driven-driven," a believer or a skeptic, a dreamer or a doubter, there is a seat at the table for you. From the dogmatic to the pragmatic, and the historical to the hysterical, Ye Gods invites everyone: come all ye faithful... and faithless.

Ye Gods with Scott Carter is kicking off their NHPR debut with 6 time Emmy nominee Sharon Lawrence. Best known for her SAG Award-winning portrayal of Assistant D.A. Sylvia Costas on the groundbreaking NYPD Blue, Lawrence has also graced the screen in Grey’s Anatomy and starred on Broadway in iconic revivals like Cabaret, Chicago, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Ye Gods with Scott Carter is distributed by WGCU and The NPR Network.

Weekend Schedule Adjustments

To make room for these new conversations, we are shifting a few of your favorites to new timeslots:

Outside/In & Living Planet : The 6:00 a.m. Sunday encore will relocate to Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

: The 6:00 a.m. Sunday encore will relocate to Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Freakonomics : This fan favorite is moving to Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.

: This fan favorite is moving to Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. Radiolab: This program will be discontinued from our Saturday afternoon schedule.

Other Programming Notes

Please take note of a small change to our weekday schedule. The Recreational Forecast, which airs every Thursday morning at 8:42 a.m., will also have an encore airing during Here & Now at 1:42 p.m..

We thank you for tuning in and growing with us as we continue to bring you the best in storytelling and news. Have questions? Email us at Programming@nhpr.org.