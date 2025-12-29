© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

NHPR to honor Christa McAuliffe’s legacy in special series

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
Sara Plourde

This January, New Hampshire Public Radio marks the 40th anniversary of the Challenger shuttle disaster with a multi-part series honoring the life, impact, and enduring legacy of Christa McAuliffe, New Hampshire’s teacher-astronaut.

The Challenger anniversary falls on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 and throughout the month NHPR will share personal stories from those whose lives were shaped by Christa, her mission, and the tragedy that reverberated across the nation.

Casual view of Christa McAuliffe during training for STS 51-L. Sharon C. (Christa) McAuliffe of Concord High, Concord, New Hampshire, talks to a nurse during physiological testing on first day at Johnson Space Center.
NASA.gov
/
NASA photo — July 23, 1985.
Casual view of Christa McAuliffe during training for STS 51-L. Sharon C. (Christa) McAuliffe of Concord High, Concord, New Hampshire, talks to a nurse during physiological testing on her first day at Johnson Space Center.

Produced by NHPR’s Patrick McNameeKing, the multipart series will air each Wednesday in January across NHPR’s flagship news programs: Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. Each piece will feature sound-rich oral histories with minimal narration—inviting listeners to experience the emotional landscape of those who remember Christa not only as a national figure, but as a teacher, colleague, mentor, and inspiration.

These intimate first-person accounts will explore themes of community, loss, courage, and the powerful influence Christa McAuliffe continues to have on education and civic imagination 40 years later. The series will also draw from archival material and listener memories, offering a shared space for reflection and remembrance.

Across the month, NHPR will highlight:

  • Personal recollections from New Hampshire residents who witnessed the events of January 1986 and felt Christa’s impact in their own lives.
  • Archival audio from local reporting at the time, along with listener-submitted memories.
  • Stories that trace Christa’s influence forward, celebrating how her legacy continues to shape science education, community engagement, and the next generation of explorers and dreamers.

NHPR is also collaborating with the team behind The Big Question— NHPR’s community-powered project where we ask listeners a question about life in New Hampshire, gather their responses, and feature selected voices on air or online.

NHPR wants to know: How has Christa McAuliffe’s legacy touched your life?

This special partnership invites audiences to share how Christa McAuliffe’s story has touched their lives, further expanding the collective memory of her legacy.

NHPR may use your comments on the air, or reach out to you to get more information.

By weaving together voices from across the state, NHPR aims to honor Christa McAuliffe’s extraordinary legacy with the care, depth, and humanity it deserves.

NASA official portrait of Challenger STS-51L crew: (left to right, front row) astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee and Ronald E. McNair; Ellison S. Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith A. Resnik.
NASA.gov
/
NASA official portrait of Challenger STS-51L crew. Created 1985-01-01.
NASA official portrait of Challenger STS-51L crew: (left to right, front row) astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee and Ronald E. McNair; Ellison S. Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith A. Resnik.

About Christa McAuliffe and the Challenger:

Christa McAuliffe was a social studies teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, selected as the first private citizen and educator to travel to space through NASA’s Teacher in Space program. On January 28, 1986, she and six other crew members tragically lost their lives when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after launch. McAuliffe’s dedication to education, curiosity, and inspiring students has left an enduring legacy that continues to influence science education and space exploration.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Inside NHPR Challenger explosionSpaceRemembering Christa
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.